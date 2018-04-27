Nintendo Isn’t Giving Up On the 3DS, Despite the Switch’s Success

The Nintendo Switch is really going places, and the company believes that the sales aren't going to slow down anytime soon, estimating that it should clear more than 30 million units sold by sometime early next year -- if not sooner.

But that doesn't mean the company is giving up on the Nintendo 3DS. Despite the fact that the Switch is a booming success, the 3DS is doing well in its own right, with over 70 million units sold. And during this evening's financial presentation, Nintendo reaffirmed that it's not going to give up on this system anytime soon.

President Tatsumi Kimishima reiterated, "We will continue the Nintendo 3DS business by leveraging its installed base and rich software library."We believe it is important to leverage the rich library of Nintendo 3DS series titles to drive sales with existing Nintendo 3DS owners as well as with consumers who recently purchased the Nintendo 3DS hardware, and are investigating strategies for doing so."

He then added, "In addition to the titles currently on sale, we have announced the coming release of the titles shown here. We are even preparing new software for release in 2019 and beyond. Our plan is to continue maintaining this business by taking advantage of new titles like these."

And though the game count may not be as high as what the Switch has, there are still a lot of games coming our way this year, with more to come in 2019. The following titles were then highlighted by the publisher:

May – Dillon's Dead Heat Breakers

June – Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

July – Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

August – WarioWare Gold

2018 – Luigi's Mansion

2019 – Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey

Also, keep in mind this isn't including any announcements that Nintendo will have for the system at E3, as we could easily get a few surprises coming our way. Remember, it was just last year that we got Metroid: Samus Returns, which turned out to be one of the best games for the handheld system. All it takes is that one killer title...

The Nintendo 3DS models, along with the 2DS models, are available now.