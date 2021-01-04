Modder Creates the Smallest Portable Nintendo 64 Ever

✖

The latest creation from modder GmanModz is a tiny Nintendo 64 console that players can take on the go! According to the modder, this is the world's smallest version of the console, and it actually features a real version of the N64 motherboard. Original N64 cartridges can be plugged into the back of the console, allowing users to enjoy any game from the system's library in a portable format. The handheld device offers a couple of small adjustments to the button layout, but it looks like it would make for a more enjoyable experience than using a traditional N64 controller.

An image of the device can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I have finally fulfilled my destiny of building the world's smallest N64 portable pic.twitter.com/vPQ8uUpP8N — Gunnar (@GmanModz) December 20, 2020

The N64 offered a number of truly great games throughout its time on the market, and GmanModz has showcased a number of games working on his version of the device, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Turok, and more. It might be difficult to tell from the picture embedded above, but the "Z" and "R" buttons are included at the top of the system. To use the "L" button, players must click in the left stick. The two sticks on the portable device are taken from the Joy-Cons on the Nintendo Switch.

Interestingly enough, GmanModz has created other portable versions of the N64 hardware in the past. Last year, the modder created a portable console he called the "N64 SP," based on the design of the Game Boy Advance SP. That portable console mimicked the GBA SP's clamshell design, while similarly allowing it to use original N64 cartridges. However, smaller versions of the hardware have been offered, and GmanModz set out to create the smallest version possible! The previous record was established in 2015.

While the concept of a portable N64 would likely appeal to the console's legions of fans, GmanModz tends to create these for fun, and this device is not available to purchase online. However, those interested in trying to replicate the modder's work can check out his video right here, which offers a glimpse into the creation process.

Are you a fan of the Nintendo 64? Would you like to own a portable version of the console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!