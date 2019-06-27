Nintendo Addresses Mini Switch Rumors

Rumors have been circulating the Internet over recent months about Nintendo and the future of the Switch. Some of the bigger ones have been about there being newer versions of the popular console in development, one of which is a smaller Switch. The most recent rumor showed off some accessories for the unannounced console as well as mock-ups of the device itself. Of course, we still don’t know if a mini Switch is actually being made, and now that Nintendo has officially addressed the rumors, we still don’t know as they aren’t giving up any details about their plans just yet.

During a recent shareholders meeting, Nintendo disclosed that they are well aware of the rumors surrounding a possible mini Switch. While they didn’t exactly confirm the existence of the smaller version, they may as well have with how they worded their statement on the subject.

“We acknowledge that there have been reports [about this],” Nintendo said. “Answering to rumours and speculations would end up stealing surprises from our customers and also be unprofitable to all of our shareholders, so we have no answer to that. As a general theory, we are always performing development of new hardware.”

Again, none of this is confirmation that Nintendo is indeed making a smaller version of the massively popular portable console, but it is nearly just as good. They say that they are always developing new hardware, and with the omission of a concrete “no,” this is looking pretty good for those who are hoping for a mini Switch in the future. Then again, we will just have to wait and see what Nintendo is up to until they officially announce something.

It is also understandable that they would want to refrain from confirming the rumors to keep shareholders interested and keep consumers guessing. At the end of the day, however, we await any confirmation from Nintendo and whether or not the mini Switch is real. Until then, keep enjoying games on the original Nintendo Switch, more of which you can find out about in our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to learn more about a mini Switch, or are you more than okay with the one that is available now? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, GamingBolt.