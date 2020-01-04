Nintendo Shares More Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshots

Nintendo just recently dropped a new trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the first game in the series to come to the Nintendo Switch, and it’s now given Animal Crossing fans even more with some additional screenshots showing off different characters, settings, and activities. One of Nintendo’s sites for the new Animal Crossing game was recently updated to include these screenshots that join the latest trailer and the key art ahead of the game’s March release.

The Japanese site for the game is where you’ll find these new screenshots (via GameSpot.) Combine these screenshots with the trailer shown above and some key art that’ll serve as the game’s box art which can be seen here and you’ve got a decent preview of New Horizons to hold Animal Crossing players over until the next trailer or batch of artwork is released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each of the screenshots shared recently can be seen below, though check the other Animal Crossing sites if you want to see even more about New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th.

All Together

Gardening

Fishing

Catching Bugs

Snow Day