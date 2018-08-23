Nintendo Announces Nindies Showcase for Next Week

The publishing team at Nintendo came out of nowhere earlier this week with a Nindies showcase, where it announced a number of surprise titles including Windjammers 2, The Gardens Between and many others. But what if we told you that the big “N” was just getting started building up its indie game library?

That’s right, Nintendo has announced that it has yet another Nindies showcase happening next week, kicking off on Aug. 28. It’s going to show a number of titles that are coming to the Nintendo Switch, including some release dates for announced favorites as well as a number of new titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Nintendo’s tweet announcing the Nindies special from Twitter below.

Tune in 8/28 at 9am PT for a new #Nindies Showcase video presentation highlighting multiple unannounced indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch! Watch it live here: //t.co/qcN9TpZwnp pic.twitter.com/JwjO7PEGjg — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 23, 2018

That’s not too far off, and we’ll be on hand to cover the event and let you know what awesome games are on the way.

Nintendo made a commitment to loading up its Nintendo eShop with indie games to go alongside AAA releases, even going as far as to suggest 20 to 30 releases a week. It looks like it’s ready to meet that quota, or at the very least come close to it.

Now the real question is what games we’ll see. There are a few indie darlings that have made an impact on the system, including Hollow Knight and Golf Story, as well as forthcoming hits like The Messenger, which arrives next week. So more than likely, we’ll see a few surprises that will latch on to a key audience and give Nintendo some more big hits for the holidays.

At the very least, we need a release date announcement for Mark of the Ninja Remastered, as well as a few other titles that were announced earlier this year. Chances are we’ll get those, and possibly even a few weird games out of left field, like the enjoyable Pool Panic. Fingers crossed!

What would you like to see announced for the Switch?