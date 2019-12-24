Nintendo Celebrates the Holidays With an ASMR Yule Log Video

Nintendo seems to really be getting into ASMR of late, even when the company doesn’t officially title a thing as ASMR. It’s come out with a series of “Sights & Sounds” videos focusing on… well, sights and sounds, with said sounds played up for the crispness of the audio. The latest of these even brings in the holidays with the addition of a crackling fireplace, a Nintendo Switch Lite, and two popular Nintendo games.

ASMR, if you’re not familiar, refers to autonomous sensory meridian response, and boils down to being a positive tingling sensation associated with the neck and head that’s most commonly associate with specific sounds. While this fireplace video isn’t directly labeled as an ASMR video, it arguably includes common triggers as it shows off someone playing a Nintendo Switch Lite through portions of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Odyssey in front of a fire.

It’s worth noting here that, while the nearly 30-minute fireplace video isn’t officially labeled as ASMR, Nintendo actually did put out an official ASMR video not that long ago. There’s a whole thing where someone constructs the fishing pole from Nintendo Labo’s Variety Kit without speaking, clicking and clicking and brushing cardboard together all the way through.

What do you think of Nintendo‘s latest ASMR creation? Are you the kind of person to just plop on a 30-minute yule log video to get into the holiday spirit? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The latest and greatest version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is currently available for Nintendo Switch (and therefore Nintendo Switch Lite) wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.