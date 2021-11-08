Nintendo Announces Black Friday 2021 Deals

Nintendo has, as in the past, announced that it will have a number of different offerings available for Black Friday this year, and that includes the return of a very special Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle. The bundle specifically includes a Nintendo Switch system, a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership. The all-in-one package is set to be available starting November 21st for $299.99.

Again, this is notably the exact same Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle that Nintendo offered last year. It’s the model of Nintendo Switch with improved battery life over the launch version, but not the Nintendo Switch Lite or OLED model. Additionally, a number of physical Nintendo Switch video games will be $39.99 starting November 21st like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and more.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1457694764296511491

In addition to the above, Nintendo will also have Black Friday deals on both Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure. The former will be available for $59.99, which is $40 off the normal price, and the latter will be available for $54.99, which is $25 off the normal price. A number of digital deals will also be available in the Nintendo eShop, though exact details of that have not been announced as of yet.

“With families looking for new ways to connect and spend time together this year, Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of experiences for every member of the family,” said Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America. “Whether you are shopping for an active gamer or someone new to the world of Nintendo, this year’s Black Friday deals have you covered.”

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED model are all now available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo in general right here.

What do you think about Nintendo once again offering a special Nintendo Switch bundle and other Black Friday deals this year? Are you looking forward to picking any of them up for yourself?