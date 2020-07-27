Nintendo Spotlights Amazing Clubhouse Games Bowling Attempt

Nintendo’s UK’s Twitter account took a second to feature an amazing moment in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. On the social media platform, Skylish posted one of the most breathtaking bowling attempts you’ll see in the Switch title. By tossing the ball as slow as possible, they were able to get 0 pins without getting a gutter ball. The video is a wild ride and the official Nintendo account felt the same way. Previously, the UK handle has spotlighted the funniest videos from users who are having a wonderful time with Switch titles. A few weeks ago they featured someone playing fetch with a Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword & Shield. It remains to be seen which one of these is more time-consuming, but people can’t get enough of these strange videos.

Comicbook.com’s Christian Hoffer reviewed Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. He might not have been a giant fan of the set up, but did have to point out some of the convenience that comes in the package.

The good news is that Clubhouse Games is very well made. All 51 games look very polished and come with nice little touches like realistic sounds and decent in-game physics. Tossing stones in Clubhouse Games' Curling will wipe away the thin level of condensation that rests on the ice, while the clatter of glass beads in Mancala varies based on the number of beads in a given space. It's all very nice to look at, and there are a few little details that will likely elicit a smile. Clubhouse Games is clearly superior to the different Mahjong or Chess games available on the Nintendo Switch, and I can't help but wonder whether this is Nintendo's way to compete in that space.

There are a few odd choices in Clubhouse Games that don't really match the general board game theme. War (a game that's arguably not a game) is in here, as is a strange Fishing game that feels really out of place. There's a Golf game that's... fine, but not actually a board game, and there's a "Six Ball Puzzle" game that's basically a more complicated match-em mobile game. The Battle Tanks and Team Tanks are both pretty fun, but are also horrifically out of place with the general theme of the game, and there's even a Bowling game that's basically Wii Sports: Bowling that uses only Joy-Cons. Luckily, there's enough diversity in games that everyone should find something they like, which should help it appeal as a party game.

