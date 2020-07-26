Super Mario 64 Modders Discover Luigi Code 24 Years Later and Fans Are Freaking Out

Super Mario 64 modders have discovered a Luigi code after 24 years and fans are pretty stoked about the development. A massive data leak from Nintendo revealed some game prototypes, multiple source codes, and other undiscovered information. The biggest discovery spinning out of this would have to be the presence of Luigi in Super Mario 64. Developers had planned to have the plumber’s brother in the final version of the game, but it had to be scrapped for some reason. Fans have been trying to make sense of all of these reveals and it’s just a ton of information to process all at once. Luigi was of course playable later in Super Mario 64 DS, but today’s news confirms that there were some early prototypes that saw the green hatted hero jumping around Peach’s castle.

guys, luigi has been found in a recent sm64 leak...

its been 24 years and 1 month since sm64 released...

L is real 2401, holy fuck everything has been leading up to this. pic.twitter.com/U56wKpBJE4 — Rhyan (@RhyanLister) July 25, 2020

Another giant detail from the leaks include evidence of a PC Pokemon game that used the Game Boy Advance as a controller back in 2004. Comic book.com’s Tyler Fischer talked about it upon the discovery yesterday.

“The leak describes a Pokemon game that sounds, well, very much like a Pokemon game, but with a few twists. There was going to be trading, collecting, and battling like any Pokemon game, but there was also going to be an extensive online chat, tournament mode, and even treasure hunting,” he described. “Of course, like any mainline Pokemon game, there was going to be an offline story mode that would have used FireRed and LeafGreen as a foundation. However, to get players online, it looks the developers were only going to offer a few dozen Pokemon offline. The rest would only be accessible when connecting online.”

For now, players will have to wonder what could have been with respect to Luigi. Or, maybe those rumors of a 35th Anniversary Mario Collection are true and the Super Mario Bros. will get to complete their adventure together later this year.

