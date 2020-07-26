Super Mario 64 Modders Discover Luigi Code 24 Years Later and Fans Are Freaking Out
Super Mario 64 modders have discovered a Luigi code after 24 years and fans are pretty stoked about the development. A massive data leak from Nintendo revealed some game prototypes, multiple source codes, and other undiscovered information. The biggest discovery spinning out of this would have to be the presence of Luigi in Super Mario 64. Developers had planned to have the plumber’s brother in the final version of the game, but it had to be scrapped for some reason. Fans have been trying to make sense of all of these reveals and it’s just a ton of information to process all at once. Luigi was of course playable later in Super Mario 64 DS, but today’s news confirms that there were some early prototypes that saw the green hatted hero jumping around Peach’s castle.
guys, luigi has been found in a recent sm64 leak...— Rhyan (@RhyanLister) July 25, 2020
its been 24 years and 1 month since sm64 released...
L is real 2401, holy fuck everything has been leading up to this. pic.twitter.com/U56wKpBJE4
Another giant detail from the leaks include evidence of a PC Pokemon game that used the Game Boy Advance as a controller back in 2004. Comic book.com’s Tyler Fischer talked about it upon the discovery yesterday.
“The leak describes a Pokemon game that sounds, well, very much like a Pokemon game, but with a few twists. There was going to be trading, collecting, and battling like any Pokemon game, but there was also going to be an extensive online chat, tournament mode, and even treasure hunting,” he described. “Of course, like any mainline Pokemon game, there was going to be an offline story mode that would have used FireRed and LeafGreen as a foundation. However, to get players online, it looks the developers were only going to offer a few dozen Pokemon offline. The rest would only be accessible when connecting online.”
For now, players will have to wonder what could have been with respect to Luigi. Or, maybe those rumors of a 35th Anniversary Mario Collection are true and the Super Mario Bros. will get to complete their adventure together later this year.
What’s your favorite title featuring Luigi? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the best posts about the leak:
Time to scatter
Data miners running from the Nintendo ninjas after they leak Luigi in SM64 pic.twitter.com/zCVfkEFpQB— Kazama Kiryu (@BragonOfBojima) July 25, 2020
Galaxy brain levels
so you're telling me that Luigi being in mario 64 was finally solved 24 years and 1 month after mario 64's release, when the whole myth of luigi in mario 64 was tied to those EXACT NUMBERS (2401), AND if you add those numbers you get 2+4+0+1=7 (July) and 24+01=25, today's date??? pic.twitter.com/uvu9uhnhs3— Rhea (@MoffRhea) July 25, 2020
Can't believe its real
Daily Luigi Fact #99.5:
Today, 24 years and about 01 month after Super Mario 64's original release, files are being found for Luigi. This is it. The actual L IS REAL 2401. pic.twitter.com/VVwTD5JudN— Mr. Misfire (@HitorMisfire) July 25, 2020
Real-life tremendous
live footage of mario 64 modders resurrecting luigi: pic.twitter.com/pxJ4DMwrSP— shay (@Shayalic) July 25, 2020
Is this real life
THEY ARE FINDING LUIGI 24 YEARS AND ONE MONTH AFTER SUPER MARIO 64 CAME OUT
L IS REAL 2401 pic.twitter.com/8Uu7LSeSn7— 🌟Spotart🌟 (@SpotartStation) July 25, 2020
That's about right
Literally every single Discord and Twitter talking about Luigi right now pic.twitter.com/85vVUKQLzp— Sean (Wolfcl0ck) Lee (@Wolfcl0ck) July 25, 2020
What year is it?
luigi after he gets reconstructed pic.twitter.com/mDoEX4swd7— 🌼 meeper 🌼 | bIm (@Meeper12346) July 26, 2020
True miracle
Leakers, Modelers, and Texture Designers when they finally reconstruct Luigi from the Source Code of Super Mario 64, even with unused Voice Lines. pic.twitter.com/gyc8Qapbp1— Vent (@MrAdventure69) July 26, 2020
There are no words
"WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY PUT LUIGI BACK INTO THE GAME?!" pic.twitter.com/p0axTS9yIN— Dr. Pepper Malpractice (@Durbikins) July 25, 2020
So much work
So i edited the original Luigi edit more. now i have added the buttons and the sideburns, as well as adjusting the stache. Luigi is real... let it be known #LisReal pic.twitter.com/W7IwlfvaHA— 2112austin (@2112_austin) July 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.