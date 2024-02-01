Nintendo Direct for February 2024 Rumors Begin Circling Online

New rumors have started circulating online suggesting that Nintendo will be holding its next Nintendo Direct presentation at some point in February 2024. On virtually an annual basis for over a decade, Nintendo has chosen to have its first Direct of each year in February. As a result, with the calendar having now turned over to February today, many online have started speculating about when a new Direct could happen this month. While Nintendo itself has said nothing whatsoever on the topic, it seems that the Japanese game publisher may be holding its next major broadcast in the days ahead.

Relayed by YouTuber Nintendo Prime, insider Nick Baker said in recent days in a stream on YouTube that he has heard the next Nintendo Direct will happen at some point next week. Baker didn't provide any more details of the Direct itself or what would be featured. Assuming that he could be accurate with this info, though, it would suggest that Nintendo is going to formally announce the event in the next couple of days.

Whenever Nintendo does hold its next Direct, there's a chance that we could also learn more about the company's next console. Even though Nintendo has yet to announce anything about new hardware, reports and leaks have been running rampant for months suggesting that the Switch 2 (unofficial name) will launch at some point in 2024. If true, this means that Nintendo could begin talking about the console for the first time whenever it holds a new Direct.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that many of these rumors shouldn't be taken as truth just yet. In fact, Baker himself went on to stress in a subsequent message on social media that there's no guarantee whatsoever that a Direct will happen next week, which is why he didn't more confidently proclaim as much. Despite this, Nintendo's history suggests that a February Direct is likely going to happen before this month wraps up. Whether the Direct goes live next week or in the weeks after isn't known, but Nintendo fans can almost surely expect to hear something before long.

When do you believe that the next Nintendo Direct for 2024 will take place? And what games are you hoping to see appear at the event? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.