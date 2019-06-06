Nintendo E3 2019 Direct Will Reportedly Be 45 Minutes Long

According to a new report, Nintendo‘s E3 2019 Direct will be 45 minutes long, in other words, similar in length to last year’s Direct. For E3 2018, Nintendo put on a 42 minute long Direct that moved at breakneck speed and was brimming with announcements and reveals until it came up on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, then it slowed down substantially. It sounds like this year’s conference will be the same length, which begs the question: will it have another portion dedicated to a meaty look at a 2019 game of its, such as Animal Crossing?

The report comes way of Twitter user PeekyBird, who has reliably leaked out information related to Nintendo in the past. That said, like any report or leak or rumor, take this with a grain of salt. While PeekyBird has been a reliable source in the past, none of this should be taken to the bookies as if it were official information.

Nintendo Direct E3 2019 runtime is expected to be around 45 minutes. — PeekyBird! (@thepeekybird) June 4, 2019

So, what does Nintendo have cooking? Well, there’s going to be some surprises, but Nintendo has suggested in the past it will focus on the titles releasing this year, which would mean looks at Luigi’s Mansion 3, Animal Crossing, Super Mario Maker 2, and other titles expected to release soon. Presumably, we’ll get more of Bayoneta 3 as well, and you know Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is going to show up. But are we going to see farther off projects like the new Metroid? Probably not.

Since Nintendo hosted a special Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Direct today, we probably won’t see the pair of games make an appearance during the E3 direct either.

If Nintendo does focus on the titles releasing in the immediate future that should mean there will be room for one or two meaty dives, which I personally prefer more than just trailer after trailer.

