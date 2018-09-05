Nintendo Direct: Five Things We Want To See

After a quick round of rumors that it would be airing, Nintendo has confirmed that its latest Direct special will air tomorrow, with a number of Switch and 3DS announcements set to go during its 35 minute duration.

A lot of people are speculating that it’s here we’ll see some surprise announcements for late 2018 and early 2019 to go along with the previously announced Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, along with a new Smash combatant and some possible third party announcements.

The field is wide open in terms of what we can see, but that didn’t stop us from making some predictions as to what could be announced during the show. Here’s what we’d like to see happen, and, hopefully, Nintendo has at least a couple of these planned to get us through the holiday season…

New Super Mario Bros. + Super Luigi

Even though the Wii U didn’t take off like Nintendo was hoping it would, one game that was really popular with fans was New Super Mario Bros. U, alongside its tougher Super Luigi U spin-off. And considering that most Wii U ports have found a second chance at life on the Switch, it only makes sense that we see some variation of these games make their way to the platform.

It makes sense, because a. Classic 2D Mario platforming is a huge draw for younger players and dedicated fans alike, and b. The Nintendo Switch would be ideal when it comes to multiplayer shenanigans. On top of that, it could be a key title with Nintendo’s launch of its Online service for the Switch, providing another benefit to becoming a subscriber.

Also, we need to finish those Luigi levels because, man, they’re murder.

Paper Mario: Color Splash

Another port that would simply make sense on the Nintendo Switch is Color Splash, which we feel is one of the most engaging Paper Mario games out there to date. The game did decently on the Wii U, but obviously didn’t see that wide an audience because, well, not many people owned that system. But on the Switch, the game would probably be a huge seller, thanks to its humorous dialogue, innovative role-playing style of gameplay, and wonderful design. It’s a cult classic that deserves to live on…and if it sells well, it might just motivate Nintendo to give consideration to a fresh entry. Here’s hoping it makes a…Splash?

Our own Matthew Hayes also feels a Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE port would be good for Switch. And…we’re cool with that too.

StarFox Racing League

Okay, so this one has been rumored for some time, and we suppose that Nintendo opted not to announce it because it didn’t want the game to get in the way of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But now we could possibly see a first look at StarFox Racing League, Retro Studios’ much-rumored competitive flight game based around the hero’s universe. Little is known about the game at this point, but it would be an engaging title for fans to enjoy with friends. Not only that, but it too could be a key selling title for the Nintendo Online service, even if we probably wouldn’t see it until early next year. Fingers crossed that StarFox is ready to fly again. Heck, we’d even take an enhanced port of StarFox Zero at this point. (With control options, please.)

A New Smash Bros. Combatant

We already know that the Belmonts from Castlevania are making their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and — surprise! — so is Donkey Kong Country baddie King K. Rool. But considering that we’re just about three months’ away from the game’s arrival, it wouldn’t hurt to get a new Smash combatant thrown into the mix.

It’s hard to tell who Nintendo could announce at this point, but chances are that a fan favorite would be an ideal fit. For instance, we’ve been hearing rumors that Dixie Kong could enter the mix alongside her cohorts; and Banjo Kazooie could possibly make the cut as well.

Whatever the case, we’ll see some new Smash news revealed during the Nintendo Direct, even if it’s not a new character. So far, what we’ve seen has been very good, so we’re not likely to be disappointed. (Unless, you know, it’s Tingle…but even then…)

Nintendo Switch Online Info

With the service set to kick off later this month, it’s a very safe bet that part of this Nintendo Direct will be devoted to talking about the new Online service. Nintendo will discuss the features that will be introduced with it, including the possibility of an implemented chat service, kind of like what Epic Games has done with Fortnite. (We wouldn’t be surprised if the big “N” consulted with that team to figure out a viable solution for it.) We’ll also see a glimpse of its online classic game library, including Ice Climber and Mario Bros., and maybe even a hint of what’s to come.

But most importantly, Nintendo will deliver some sort of assurance that will make the service worthwhile. Chat is nice, but hopefully we’ll also see something else, like potential tournaments and maybe even a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate beta. You never know.

We’ll let you know whatever’s revealed during tomorrow’s session, so be sure to tune in!