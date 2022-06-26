New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.

Spotted by Nintendo Life, the UK version of the Nintendo Store website is said to be going down for maintenance this week from June 27th until June 29th. Nintendo didn't explain the specifics of why it's taking down the storefront, but it will clearly be toying with something tied to the site behind the scenes to kick off this week.

So how could this possibly be related to a new Nintendo Direct for June? Well, in the past, we've actually seen instances like this where Nintendo plans maintenance for its sites prior to a new Direct. Oftentimes, Nintendo ends up adding new listings associated with games that potentially haven't been announced just yet prior to their unveiling in a Direct. Once these games are then shown off during the Direct, Nintendo then pushes live the web pages that it previously had created in association with these titles.

Again, it's worth stressing that there's no way to know for sure if this website maintenance is proof that a new Nintendo Direct is about to happen. As such, take this whole situation with a grain of salt for the time being. If a new Direct does end up happening this week, though, it stands to reason that we'd learn about it quite soon in an official capacity. When and if that announcement comes through from Nintendo, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think that we're for sure getting a new Nintendo Direct event at some point in the coming days? And assuming that this showcase does transpire, which games do you think will be spotlighted? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.