New Nintendo Direct Announced for June 2023

Nintendo has announced that its next Direct presentation for 2023 will be happening within the coming day on June 21. Within recent days, rumors associated with a new Direct began kicking into high gear and suggested that Nintendo's next major presentation should be happening this week. Now, Nintendo has confirmed those rumors, although it's still not known what the publisher may opt to reveal in its next showcase.

Shared on social media this morning, Nintendo announced that its latest Direct will transpire tomorrow on June 21 and will begin at bright and early at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT. The Direct itself is said to last roughly 40 minutes in total and will center around new "information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4." Per usual, those looking to watch the Direct live as it happens can tune-in to Nintendo's Twitch or YouTube channels.

Outside of Pikmin 4, it's hard to know what else Nintendo might end up showing off at its forthcoming Direct. Previous rumors have indicated that Nintendo doesn't have a whole lot of other first-party games left for the remainder of 2023 after releasing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this past month. That being said, we've heard a lot about other games that Nintendo might have in the pipeline that previously haven't been announced during past broadcasts. Some of these games include remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. It's obviously not known if any of these games will be unveiled this week by Nintendo, but it's worth keeping in mind as this Direct approaches.

