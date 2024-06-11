Among Us Leak Might Have Revealed Nintendo Direct Date

Back in May, it was confirmed that a Nintendo Direct presentation will happen in the month of June. We're now almost two weeks into the month, and Nintendo has yet to make any kind of announcement about the presentation. However, there is some speculation that it will take place on Tuesday, June 18th. There were already rumors that the presentation would be taking place later in the month, and that would actually line up nicely with last year's show (which was held on June 21, 2023). The source of this date comes from an unusual place: Among Us developer InnerSloth.

InnerSloth's Among Us Leak

Here's what happened: InnerSloth accidentally uploaded a video (which has now been made private) that revealed three new roles for Among Us. The video states that the new roles will be coming to the game on June 18th, and will include Tracker, Noisemaker, and Phantom roles. Why is this notable? Well, InnerSloth has announced updates during Nintendo Direct presentations in the past, including a new map that was revealed back in September 2023. Basically, there's precedent, and this has led users on Reddit to speculate that this update was meant to be announced and shadow dropped during the next Nintendo Direct. The fact that the video was immediately removed suggests that InnerSloth is saving this reveal for some reason.

Readers should take all of this with a grain of salt, but the logic adds up. June 18th would also make sense for another reason: Disney Dreamlight Valley is supposed to have a "late spring" update coming, and the game's developers have been strangely quiet about it. June 20th is technically the first day of summer, and we've seen Dreamlight Valley content revealed during Nintendo Direct presentations in the past. A Nintendo Direct on June 18th would be the perfect place to unveil the new update and get it in right before the end of spring.

What Will Appear During This Month's Nintendo Direct?

Until Nintendo makes an announcement, fans are going to have to keep speculating. Nintendo will make an announcement when it's good and ready, and we really have no idea what to expect. The only thing that we know for sure is that the focus will be on games coming to Nintendo Switch, rather than the company's next system. The reveal for the "Switch 2" won't happen for a bit longer, though we do know that it will happen before the end of the company's fiscal year in March 2025.

Do you think the June Nintendo Direct will take place next week? What do you want to see unveiled? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Go Nintendo, Nintendo Life]