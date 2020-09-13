New Nintendo Direct Rumor Circulates Following Archive Update

✖

The latest Nintendo Direct rumor has started to circulate following an update to the Nintendo Direct archive. Poster ShowtimevonParty shared the update on Reddit, pointing out that the archive is usually updated just prior to a new Direct. Now, that could mean a full Direct presentation, but given the fact that Nintendo just announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it seems more likely that this could point to the next Partner Showcase. The last Partner Showcase was dropped without a prior announcement from Nintendo, so if this does prove true, we could see it released any day now!

The Nintendo Direct format has proven to be quite popular over the years, but fans have been left wanting in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for publishers and developers to release the same number of games that they might have otherwise, and it seems that Nintendo is no exception. The format also seems to require the kind of coordination and production that might not be possible, at the moment.

Nintendo has helped to quell demands for a new Direct through Partner Showcases, which are smaller presentations that focus on third party games coming to Nintendo Switch. The first of these Partner Showcases was held in July, with another released last month. These presentations tend to be on the shorter side, usually lasting somewhere between 10 to 15 minutes in length.

Of course, it's also possible that Nintendo could have more news on the way for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Thus far, only one character has been released as part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter's Pass Vol. 2. With five more fighters planned, it seems probable that another character will be released before the end of the year. If that does happen, it's likely that Nintendo would make an announcement sometime soon. While the existence of Super Mario 3D All-Stars was leaked months prior to the game's official announcement, Nintendo has done a good job keeping a lid on what character will join the game next. Everyone from Crash Bandicoot to Sora, to Ninja Gaiden's Ryu has been rumored, but it seems that fans won't have an answer until Nintendo decides its ready!

