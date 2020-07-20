Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Announced

Later today, the first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will air. During the presentation, the company will share updates on previously-announced Nintendo Switch titles coming from Nintendo's "development & publishing partners." At this time, it's unclear what games will be shown during the first Partner Showcase, but fans won't have to wait much longer to find out, as the presentation is set to air at 7 a.m. PT. While fans were hoping to see some new projects announced from the company, it seems that fans will be waiting a bit longer for official confirmation of some of those rumored new games!

On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners. We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games. Check out the full video release at 7am PT. pic.twitter.com/GbEbxVL6fD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

It will be interesting to see what gets shown during the presentation! The video will only be about 10 minutes in length, so fans shouldn't expect to see anything too significant (it is a Mini, after all). The "development and publishing partners" part of Nintendo's Tweet leaves a lot of room for interpretation, however. It's impossible to say for certain what video game companies that will encompass.

July 20th had been rumored as the date for a Nintendo Direct, though some had given up hope without an earlier announcement from Nintendo. Some fans will no doubt feel some disappointment about the fact that this won't be a larger presentation, but it's quite clear that a lot of hard work and effort goes into these Nintendo Direct videos, and the coronavirus pandemic has likely made it a bit difficult for the company to put in the type of effort that fans are used to seeing. In fact, the most recent video for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was aired from director Masahiro Sakurai's home, as opposed to his normal office. It's clear that there are still a lot of adjustments being made behind-the-scenes!

Fans will be able to see the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on Nintendo's YouTube channel right here at 7 a.m. PT.

Are you excited for the Nintendo Direct Mini? What do you hope to see during the presentation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.