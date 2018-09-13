Nintendo Direct: Watch Live

The Nintendo Direct is going live at 5PM Central / 6PM Eastern, and you can watch the entire presentation right here as it unfolds. We’re expecting some exciting announcements, new Nintendo Switch games, new Nintendo 3DS games, and more information about Nintendo Switch online. Tune in above, and don’t miss a moment.

So what are we expecting to see today? There are a few things that we can say for sure, and a few things that we can make an educated guess about. Shortly after the Nintendo Direct was delayed last week, we saw Square Enix reveal that Final Fantasy Pocket Edition is coming to consoles, including Nintendo Switch, so I think it’s safe to assume that FFXV was one surprise meant for the original Direct. Maybe we’ll get a few more details and some new gameplay footage this afternoon.

We’ve also heard from one of our sources that Nintendo could be bringing New Super Mario Bros. U over to the Switch, most likely as a port containing all of the extra New Super Luigi U content out of the box.

“Initial rumblings about a possible port of the game date back to early this year before E3 2018,” Liam Robertson said in his report. “Sources connected to Nintendo of Europe, who have provided accurate information in the past on games like Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, began to suggest that a port of NSMBU was in the works. Throughout the year, we have been following up on these rumours with other tipsters linked with Nintendo who have corroborated these suggestions.”

We’d be surprised if we didn’t see more information about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during the presentation, and most fans are expecting to see at least one additional character reveal. As to who that might be, there have surprisingly been no rumors or credible leaks. Perhaps that means that a new character isn’t about to be revealed, as we were given ample warning about the Castlevania crossover before the last Direct. Then again, King K. Rool was a complete surprise, so who knows?

With Nintendo Switch Online launching on September 18, we’re expecting more details about the service, and hopefully a nice surprise or two for subscribers to look forward to. At the time the service, though affordable, has come off as a bit underwhelming to most.

What are you looking forward to most, and what are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for all of the latest.