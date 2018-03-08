Nintendo Direct Wrap-Up: Every Announcement for Nintendo Switch and 3DS

What a phenomenally refreshing Nintendo Direct! Now that it’s all wrapped, we are basking in the glow of that glorious Super Smash Brothers reveal, as well as finally getting that confirmation that South Park: The Fractured But Whole was also making its way to the hybrid console. Nevermind the fact that we’re still squeeing over the Okami port, as well as Crash Bandicoot making his way over onto a new home as well!

There was a lot to be excited for and some of you may have missed it. For those that couldn’t watch the event live, this one is for you!

Nintendo Switch News:

For the Nintendo Switch portion of the program, we received quite a few of exciting titles to look forward to! Whether you’re looking to die a lot with the amiibo support in Dark Souls, or wanting to get your Super Smash Bros on later this year – here’s everything you have to look forward to!

Okami HD – Summer 2018

Dark Souls Amiibo and beta test – May 25th

Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido – June 8th

Octopath Traveler – July 13th

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – 2018

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – July 13th

Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy – July 10th

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – April 24th

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – May 18th

Mario Tennis Aces – June 22nd

Undertale – 2018

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition – May 18th

Splatoon 2 Ver 3.0 – April 2018

Super Smash Brothers – 2018

Nintendo 3DS Announcements

The Nintendo Switch wasn’t the only thing to get a little love! The 3DS also has a few interesting experiences lined up, including Warioware Gold and even more of our favourite Mario brothers! Here’s what’s coming out for the handheld device in the future:

Warioware Gold – August 3rd

Dillon’s Dead Heat Breakers – May 24th

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey – 2019

Luigi’s Mansion 3DS Remake – 2018

Albeit the list is noticeably shorter, that does make sense given that the Switch also acts as a portable device. All in all, it was an amazing Direct and we can’t wait to see what else the Big N has in store for us in the coming years! We’re still waiting on that Diablo III Switch confirmation!

Here are some of the trailers you may have missed:

