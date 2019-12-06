Nintendo Has Discounted NES Switch Controllers to Just Under $30

Nintendo Switch Online is far from the greatest online gaming service, but it’s fairly cheap for what you get out of it. For one, it’s the only way to play games like Splatoon 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or Super Mario Maker 2 online. However, it also grants subscribers access to a plethora of Nintendo Entertainment System games and Super NES games. While these titles can be enjoyed with the Joy-Con controllers or a Switch Pro Controller, there’s something to be said for playing these classics with the original remote. Subscribers have been able to get two wireless NES controllers for $59.99 for some time now, but Nintendo has now discounted them to just $29.99!

Starting from today until January 10, paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members can take advantage of a special 50% off discount on wireless #NES controllers while supplies last! Limit one per person. https://t.co/6l4INGbBHt pic.twitter.com/BRAFLoW9km — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 5, 2019

The deal is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and only one set can be purchased per person. In addition to the NES controller two-pack, Nintendo also offers a Super NES controller, as well. Unfortunately, it’s been sold out for some time now, though it is expected to go back on sale sometime in January.

Those who do choose to order the two-pack will find a few new options to play starting next week. On December 12th, Crystalis and Journey to Silius will be added to the service, bringing the grand total of NES games on the service to 50 games. Released in 1990 by SNK, Crystalis is an action-RPG that takes place in the year 2097. In 1997, a thermonuclear war devastated the planet, and humanity has reverted back to something resembling medieval times. As the hero, players must defeat the evil Draygonian Empire to prevent humanity from repeating the mistakes of the past. Journey to Silius initially began life as a game inspired by The Terminator. During development, however, Sunsoft lost the film rights and had to make some adjustments! In the sidescroller, Jay McCray embarks on a journey to gain vengeance for his father’s death at the hands of a terrorist group.

Players can purchase the controller two-pack here. The discount ends January 10.