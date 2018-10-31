Nintendo Discusses 2019 Switch Releases, Expects Increase In Labo Sales

While this year’s lineup for the Nintendo Switch has been nothing short of impressive, Nintendo could have a much bigger group of games coming in 2019 — and it’s already given us an idea of what to expect.

While it didn’t have any surprises to speak of (no sign of Metroid Prime 4 yet, but you never know), it did briefly touch upon the games that were already revealed for the system during a recent financial report, particularly the ones showcased during its recent Nintendo Direct. These games include Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, will make its debut first in January; followed by Yoshi’s Crafted World, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Animal Crossing and, later in the year, a yet unnamed traditional Pokemon adventure.

Of course, the company is expected to add to this lineup with more announcements. Along with that Metroid game (and maybe Bayonetta 3 and that rumored Star Fox Racing League project), we could see other surprises revealed by E3 2019 or maybe even beforehand, with a possible presentation coming to The Game Awards 2019. Thus far, though, the company has a big year lined up. “We are preparing to introduce a succession of Nintendo titles including the ones shown here early next year and beyond, so expect continual enhancement of the Nintendo Switch software lineup.”

But that’s not all. During this same report, it indicated that it has hopes that the Nintendo Labo will pick up in sales over the next year.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted, “For Nintendo Labo, the new kind of play offered by Nintendo, there are now three different Toy-Con kits on offer: the Variety Kit and the Robot Kit, released in April, and the Vehicle Kit, released in September. We have seen how consumers who purchase Nintendo Labo appreciate the unique experiences it offers. Our expectation is that sales will accelerate because Nintendo Labo is a product that people can choose to buy as a gift for kids during the holiday season much like a regular toy.”

We’ll see what Nintendo has planned in the months ahead. But go ahead and get your Nintendo Switch now. Y’know, just in case.