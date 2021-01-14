Beloved Nintendo DS Game Is Getting a Rerelease

✖

The Nintendo DS hardware played host to a number of unique and stylish games, including Monster Tale from developer Dreamrift and publisher Majesco Entertainment. The game released to strong reviews back in 2011, but those that missed out on Monster Tale the first time around will be happy to know that the game is set to return in 2021 on "modern game platforms!" As of this writing, Majesco has not offered anything more specific regarding which modern platforms will host Monster Tale, but it seems like a safe bet that the title will appear on Nintendo Switch, at the very least.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Monster Tale is a Metroidvania platformer with 2D pixel art. The game casts players in the role of Ellie and her partner Chomp. As players explore Monster World, Ellie can feed and evolve Chomp into new forms, allowing it to become stronger, and learn new moves. Similar to other Metroidvania games, Ellie also learns additional moves on her journey, allowing her to open up new areas. Ellie has been transported to Monster World from her real home, and she's not the only one; other kids have found themselves in this world, and they have dethroned the land's rightful rulers! Together, Ellie and Chomp must work together to stop the Kid-Kings, and find a way to get Ellie home.

It's always interesting to see games like Monster Tale get a chance at a second life on modern consoles! As with other DS ports, Dreamrift will have to make some changes in order to accommodate the use of a single screen; on DS, players previously used the second screen to feed and take care of Chomp. When compared to other DS titles and the ways they used the second screen, however, it seems like this should prove to be a rather easy feature to alter.

For now, fans of Monster Tale will have to wait patiently for more details. It's been nearly 10 years since the game debuted, and Majesco previously planned a port on Nintendo 3DS that never materialized. Fortunately, it seems that Ellie and Chomp will finally make their return in the very near future!

