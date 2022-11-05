Nintendo DS Exclusive May Be Getting a Remaster Very Soon

A cult-classic Nintendo DS exclusive may soon be getting a remaster, or at least that's what new evidence out of South Korea suggests is about to happen. The Nintendo DS family of consoles has one of the biggest libraries in all of gaming, largely because of how long the DS was relevant through various iterations. Naturally, this means it also boasts many exclusive games, most of which remain trapped on the hardware for a variety of reasons that, for the purpose of this article, are neither here nor there. That said, it looks like at least one Nintendo DS game is about to be freed.

Back in 2010 -- or if you're in the West, back in 2011 -- Capcom released an adventure game called Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. At the time of its release, the game was a Nintendo DS exclusive, but it did eventually come to mobile devices. That said, it's been dormant for a decade. And up until very recently there's been absolutely no reason to expect this to change.

What happened recently? Well, the game was rated for release by The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. Of course, this rating could be for a simple re-release, however, a re-release a decade later would be odd. You'd at least expect this to be for a remaster, possibly even a remake., at this point.

If the game were to come back -- and it looks like it's going to -- you may assume it would be via Nintendo Switch and the Switch only because it was a Nintendo DS exclusive. However, the rating itself suggests it will be a multi-platform game.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt for the simple fact that none of this is official information coming straight from Capcom, who has yet to comment on the situation. That said, expect to hear more about this soon as when a game is rated for release it's because its release isn't very far away, let alone its reveal. And if its reveal wasn't on the horizon, this leak may bring the reveal date forward.

H/T, Gematsu.