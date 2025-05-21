Classic Nintendo DS Game Could be Getting a New Release After 18 Years

The Nintendo DS played host to a number of unique and quirky games, many of which have never been made available again. That’s been changing a bit over the last few years, as games like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and the DS Castlevania games have made the leap to modern platforms. It seems that another game could be getting a similar treatment, based on a recent trademark filing by Nintendo. The company has renewed the trademark for Hotel Dusk: Room 215, which could suggest that a remaster of the game or a new series entry is in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2007, Hotel Dusk: Room 215 was a point-and-click adventure developed by Cing and published by Nintendo. The game put players in the role of former detective Kyle Hyde. Hyde’s former partner has gone missing, and players must solve the mystery by questioning witnesses. Reviews for the game were mostly positive, and a sequel was released on Nintendo DS a few years later. However, the sequel was never made available in North America, only seeing release in Japan and Europe. This is very similar to what happened with Another Code: Two Memories, which was also developed by Cing, and also had a sequel exclusive to those two regions.

another code: recollection was remastered last year. could hotel dusk get the same treatment?

In 2024, Nintendo and Arc System Works remastered and rereleased the two Another Code games in a package on Nintendo Switch. It’s possible Nintendo is planning a similar return for Hotel Dusk and its sequel. It might seem like an unusual game for a remaster, but this type of release could be a way for Nintendo to continue supporting the current Switch. We know Nintendo isn’t going to immediately abandon the system after Switch 2 launches, as 2026 will see new games like Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Outsourcing remasters of a pair of DS games to a partner studio like Arc System Works could give Switch another exclusive, and help to keep owners invested in the system if they don’t plan on upgrading to Switch 2 right away.

For now, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt. Trademark filings do not necessarily indicate that a new game is in the works. It could just mean that Nintendo is still interested in retaining the rights to that name. However, as noted by Nintendo Everything, this situation is somewhat unique, as it’s a new listing, and not a renewal. This is also the first time Japan has trademarked the name, as the DS game was known under the title “Wish Room” in that region. For those that enjoyed Hotel Dusk on DS back in the day, or those that missed out on an opportunity to play it, this could be promising.

RELATED: Nintendo DS Is Now 20 Years Old (and You Should Still Play It)

It’s worth noting that this is not the only Nintendo DS game that had a trademark filing recently. Nintendo renewed the trademark for Metroid Prime Hunters a few days ago, a game that was released on the system a year ahead of Hotel Dusk. It might be too much to hope that we could actually see remasters of two well-regarded games released on the system in the near future, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Would you like to see Hotel Dusk make a comeback? Have you ever played the game on Nintendo DS? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!