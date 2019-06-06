Nintendo E3 2019 Plans Revealed

E3 2019 is set to officially kick off in just a couple of days, with people from all over the world flocking to Los Angeles to take part in gaming’s biggest event. There will be plenty of developers in attendance to show off the latest and greatest games that are either arriving soon or at some point in the future. One such company that will be present to provide updates on what will be coming from them in the near future is Nintendo, who has now disclosed some of their plans for the upcoming show.

For starters, Nintendo will have a number of titles that are going to be playable at E3. These games include, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, and much more. In addition to this, there are going to be a handful of tournaments taking place, a lengthy Nintendo Direct, and much more. You can check out more of their plans below.

Multiple Game Tournaments: Teams from around the world gather to compete in multiple Nintendo Switch games on Saturday, June 8, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel at 929 S. Broadway St. in Los Angeles. The action starts at 11 a.m. with the Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational 2019, in which four members of the Super Mario Maker community will compete in a variety of Super Mario Maker 2 courses. Next up, fans can enjoy the action of the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 tournaments. The line for entry starts forming at 8 a.m. in front of The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Fans who want to watch in person can gain free entry after receiving an event badge in line on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 10 a.m. People can get additional ticket information at https://e3.nintendo.com/. Those who prefer to watch the competitions online can visit https://e3.nintendo.com/ and Nintendo’s channels on Twitch and YouTube.

The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. PT on June 11. Viewers can watch it by visiting https://e3.nintendo.com/. The presentation, which focuses entirely on software, will offer a look at games scheduled to launch in 2019. Nintendo Treehouse: Live: Nintendo of America’s Treehouse staff hosts a livestream from Nintendo’s booth at E3 that offers viewers live gameplay and commentary. The show on Tuesday, June 11, starts immediately following the Nintendo Direct presentation. For the next two days, the show is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT. For the first time ever, Nintendo is dedicating Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming on Thursday, June 13, to focus on indie games.

Nintendo Early Access at Best Buy: People watching the show from afar can still experience the fun and demo an upcoming game. For two days next week, 80 Best Buy locations across the country will host Nintendo Early Access events for MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order. Attendees will be among the first in the country to play the game. The events will take place 3-8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, June 12, and noon-5 p.m. local time on Saturday, June 15.

Nintendo NY : Fans in New York can visit the Nintendo NY store for a variety of activities, including viewing parties for the tournaments, Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live; hands-on gameplay with select Nintendo Switch games featured at E3; and the chance to receive exclusive premium items from the show via giveaways (while supplies last). All events are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Warp Pipe Pass: As always, Nintendo will have a variety of games to play in its booth. People who are attending the E3 2019 show can reduce the amount of time they wait in line for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and Luigi's Mansion 3 throughout most E3 event hours by reserving a free Warp Pipe Pass. The pass will allow them to gain priority access in line during their designated time to line up and play (while supplies last). A Nintendo Account is required to sign up and reserve a Warp Pipe Pass. Attendees can begin signing up as early as 5 p.m. PT today at https://experience.nintendo.com. Warp Pipe Passes are available to reserve until 11:59 p.m. PT the day before they can be used, or until all the passes are claimed, whichever comes first. For more details about the pass, visit https://e3.nintendo.com/warp-pipe-pass/.

Nintendo eShop Sale: To celebrate E3 2019, Nintendo is offering discounts on select digital Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com. The sale starts at 10 a.m. PT on June 11 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 18. The full list of discounted games will be available for digital purchase at https://e3.nintendo.com/sale.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to see what Nintendo brings to the table during this year’s E3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!