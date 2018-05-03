Nintendo’s eShop Downloads Go Ape With Donkey Kong Country and More

This week’s Nintendo eShop update is loaded, as a number of games are available that provide players with all sorts of content. Looking for a Final Fight style beat-em-up with cheesy graphics? You’ve got it. Want a side-scrolling adventure akin to the SNES days? There are a couple of those. Feel like taking on your buddies in a trio of anime-based fighters? Those are up for grabs, too.

Not to mention we have another great game from the Wii U library joining the Nintendo Switch line-up tomorrow, with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Reviews for this platformer have been pretty strong thus far, and the addition of Funky Kong is sure to be promising for rookie players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at what’s available in the eShop, as well as what we recommend!

Swingin’ Into Action With Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze ($59.99, May 4)- This is undoubtedly the big game in the Nintendo eShop releases this week, with Donkey Kong and company returning for another platforming go-around. Team up with allies like Diddy and Cranky Kong as you make your way through each stage, finding collectibles and earning a lot of 1ups. Is a level too challenging for you? Call upon Funky Kong and he’ll get you through it in a breeze, using his surfboard to hover and get across spikes with ease.

We’ll have a review of this game shortly following its release, so be sure to check back!

In a Fighting Mood

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 and Ultimate Ninja Story 3 Full Burst ($19.99 each)- The Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy arrived on the eShop last week for $39.99, but now you can get the individual games however you see fit. All of these Bandai Namco releases support local multiplayer support and feature an abundant amount of characters from the Naruto franchise, so you can jump in and join the fighting fun!

Raging Justice ($13.49, releases May 8)- In the mood for an old-school beat-em-up? Team 17 has you covered with the outrageously cool Raging Justice, where you guide three different types of heroes into battle against all kinds of street thugs. Use weapons and special moves to fend them off and complete objectives within each stage to unlock bonus goodies!

Platfomers, Anyone?

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition ($27.00, May 8)- Remember when we reviewed Shantae: Half-Genie Hero in late 2016? Over a year has passed and it still remains one of the best platformers out there. Now you can enjoy the definitive edition, complete with new playable characters like Risky Boots; as well as bonus content, including a new Beach mode and additional abilities.

Cast of the Seven Godsends ($12.99)- Those of you who recall the good ol’ days of SNES style platformers should enjoy this throwback game from Merge Games, in which you guide a hero across six worlds, taking on big and bad adversaries and taking advantage of various weapons and magic combat spells.

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy ($6.99)- “GREAT GUN!” The Data East arcade classic returns, as you guide a 007-style agent across a number of dangerous missions, taking on enemies left and right and even engaging in some fun racing stages.

And the Rest…

Here are the other games coming to the eShop this week!

Skypeace ($.99)- A fun and simple flying game that all players can enjoy.

Don’t Die, Mr. Robot! DX ($8.99)- The definitive edition of the cult favorite bullet hell shooter, complete with new challenges.

Japanese Mahjongg ($5.00)- A fine rendition of the classic board game, for those that are looking for a change of pace.

Nihilumbra ($7.99)- A beautiful adventure that sets out from the norm, as you try to relieve a hero from an unfathomable curse.

Perfect Angle ($9.99)- An entertaining puzzle game where you try to rotate the camera to create some unique optical illusions.

Professional Construction: The Simulation ($39.99)- Want to build stuff? This simulation gives you access to a number of tools. You might just learn a thing or two.

Timberman VS ($1.99)- Ready to chop down wood to your heart’s content? Dig into Timberman alone or with friends as you see who will be the king — or queen — of the forest!

ACA NeoGeo Stakes Winner ($7.99)- Just in time for the Kentucky Derby, this classic horse racing game will get you in a spirited mood.

ACA 10-Yard Fight ($7.99)- The NES football game returns like never before, with great gameplay and fun visuals, along with a Versus version of the game included at no extra charge.

Animal Super Squad ($9.99)- Take this physics-based adventure to new heights as you race through worlds, avoiding trouble and collecting bananas.

What Do We Recommend?

Well, first off, Donkey Kong Country is a must. The original Wii U game continues to be a delight and the Switch version improves upon that with Funky Kong and visuals that pop on both the portable and TV screens.

For that matter, we also can’t get enough of Shantae. The Ultimate Edition lets you enjoy all of WayForward’s content in one shot, so you can complete the journey from beginning to end. Plus, “Dance Through the Danger” is totally stuck in our heads.

Raging Justice has a great deal of promise as a beat-em-up and will totally give you 80’s and 90’s arcade vibes. If you were a fan of NARC and Pit-Fighter, you’ll definitely recognize their style here.

And finally, yes, the Naruto fighting games are without equal — and they’re fun to boot.