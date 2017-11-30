Nintendo’s eShop Download Line-Up Is Pretty Stacked This Week, With Xenoblade And More

You'd think with December coming up and all, we would be slowing down on game releases, particularly for the Nintendo Switch. But nope, Nintendo has a pretty good line-up of games available this week, and you'll definitely want to make room on your memory card for them.

First up on the Switch is Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the long-awaited follow-up to the hit Wii and Wii U games. We've already submitted our review on this one, and it's a game that adventure fans won't want to miss. A Season Pass with additional content is available as well. You'll be able to purchase it starting tomorrow.

Here's the rundown of other games that will be available over the week:

Serial Cleaner- Curve Digital's interesting 2D stealth adventure has you cleaning up crime scenes and trying to find crucial information to keep key target safe.

Nine Parchments- Featured at the "Nindies" event earlier this year, this multiplayer adventure from Frozenbyte features sharp role-playing elements and online/local co-op for up to four people. Think Gauntlet, but with more intricate spellcasting capabilities.

Caveman Warriors- An old-school side-scrolling adventure where you choose between four characters and take on all sorts of dinosaur and human threats.

Syberia 2- This classic point-and-click adventure makes its debut on Switch, letting you control a young woman as she explores a forgotten world.

OPUS: The Day We Found Earth- An atmospheric style game in which a robot makes its way through the galaxy, attempting to find Earth.

Star Ghost- This side-scrolling shooter first debuted on the Wii U years ago, and now brings its action to the Switch. It helps that it was developed by Rare alumni Rhys Lewis, with music by the legendary David Wise.

MUJO- Think match three puzzle action, but with a strategic approach, as you attempt to take down mythological creatures.

Traverse USA - A classic Irem arcade game comes to life, as you make your way across the US, trying to beat the timer and avoid dangerous traffic.

- A classic Irem arcade game comes to life, as you make your way across the US, trying to beat the timer and avoid dangerous traffic. World Heroes- Finally, another Neo-Geo classic makes its way to the Switch, with this inspired 2D fighting game, loaded with brawlers from all across the globe.

If that's not enough, the Wii U has gotten a couple of games as well, in the form of TurboGrafx 16 classics. Battle Lode Runner takes the classic series and includes a neat little battle element, so you can take on your friends. And Bomberman '93 is also available, bringing all the explosive action from that retro console.

Happy shopping!