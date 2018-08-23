Nintendo eShop Update Includes Monster Hunter, Night Trap and More

It’s a pretty loaded week for Nintendo Switch owners over on the eShop, as a number of new games are gracing the system this week, no matter what you’re into.

Right off the bat, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate stands out as the big highlight, allowing players of all skills to step up and attempt to slay many beasts. But there are a few other gems as well, including the horror classic Night Trap (which, by the way, was never going to be on a Nintendo platform at one point) and Neo-Geo classics like Crossed Swords and Real Bout Fatal Fury 2.

Let’s run down the list and see what’s available this week!

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate- The monster slaying classic comes to the Switch starting on August 28. If you want, you can check out a free demo now, complete with three different hunts and online multiplayer!

Blade Strangers- Nicalis’ 2D fighting game is jam-packed with features for both experts and rookies alike, along with a roster that includes characters from Shovel Knight, The Binding of Isaac, Cave Story and more!

Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition- Think you can build the ultimate prison? Wondering if you can stop prisoners from escaping? Time to take a chance and find out!

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2– The Neo-Geo classic returns with a whole new generation of brawlers, along with a few other favorites!

Bad North– Raw Fury’s real-time strategy game has you battling forces from all sides while keeping your island in one piece

De Blob 2 (releases on August 28)- THQ Nordic’s classic platforming/painting game is back with a vengeance!

Morphie’s Law– a unique multiplayer shooter where size can make all the difference, as you can shoot opponents big and small alike!

Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition (available August 28)- the horror classic returns with all the 80’s cheesiness you’ve come to know and love!

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition (available August 28)- take on a fleet of monsters with the legendary hunter, using a number of weapons to his advantage!

Crossed Swords– the Neo-Geo classic returns, as you and a fellow knight take on a fleet of enemies through innovative second-person action!

You can download the following games as well!

Behind the Screen

Earthworms (demo version available)- August 24

Extreme Poker

Fernz Gate

Flood of Light

Hacky Zack

Kero Blaster

Little Dragon’s Cafe (releases August 24)

My Farm

Shio

Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders

Space Ribbon (available August 24)

The Low Road

Western 1849 Reloaded (available August 24)

One last note: a few titles are on sale this week, but you can download Hollow Knight for just $10 right now. And another favorite, Yoku’s Island Express, is just $11.99. Don’t miss this gem!