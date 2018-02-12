Nintendo Wants Everyone To Own a Nintendo Switch

To quote Gary Oldman from The Professional, “Everyoooooone!”

That’s who Nintendo is catering the Nintendo Switch to, as they pointed out in a recent investor Q & A.

The company has been quite content in the sales of its latest console, which has already managed to outsell the Wii U’s entire run in its first year of release. But its newest marketing strategy calls for not only every family having a Nintendo Switch, but pretty much everyone. Mom and Dad, too.

Shigeru Miyamoto, legendary producer and creator of so many great games, noted, “The marketing strategy going forward is to instill a desire to purchase Nintendo Switch among a wide consumer base in all regions of Japan, the U.S. and Europe. Our ultimate ambition is for a Nintendo Switch to be owned not just by every family, but by every single person.”

It’s actually a neat plan, since a lot of games have local multiplayer support, where you can connect with others in the same room and enjoy competitiveness in certain titles, rather than search online. Of course, online play is still important to Nintendo, but it never hurts to set up gaming sessions between family and friends.

“If consumers come to take it for granted that everybody has a Nintendo Switch, then we can create new and very Nintendo genres of play, and Nintendo Switch can have a life apart from smart devices and other video game systems.”

Nintendo has a big line-up of things planned for this year, even if it hasn’t revealed them all just yet. We already know that follow-ups to Bayonetta and Metroid Prime are in the works, along with a new Pokemon game that can literally be announced any day now. There’s also all age favorites like Kirby and Yoshi, which will be getting new adventures sometime this year. And, of course, games like Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe never get old.

We’ll see how this new strategy plays out for Nintendo in the next few months. But we cheer them on as they, as Brain from Pinky and the Brain would say, “Try to take over the world!”

The Nintendo Switch is available now.