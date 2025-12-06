Nintendo Fans Can’t Believe Metroid Prime 4 Has Actually Released

It’s been a long time coming, but Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally available, and Nintendo fans can hardly believe it. The Metroid franchise has long been a staple of Nintendo’s core IPs, dating back to the first game’s arrival on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986. While always popular, Nintendo hasn’t pumped out nearly as many Metroid games as it has those involving Mario and some of its better-known characters. Metroid Prime 4 is the tenth title in the franchise, and while the last entry, Metroid Dread, was released in 2021, the new game has been in development for much longer.

Nintendo finally released Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on December 4, 2025, for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The fans who’ve been waiting for it to hit their Switches are almost shocked that they can finally play it. That’s mainly because Nintendo announced it all the way back in 2017 at E3. It began development at Bandai Namco Studios, but Nintendo wasn’t pleased with the studio’s progress, so the game was restarted at Retro Studios, adding significant delays to its release. Nintendo unveiled the game in June 2024, heightening anticipation in those who’d been waiting years.

You’re Not Dreaming — Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Is Out!

A sizable number of players are genuinely shocked that the game they’ve been waiting for years is finally here, according to various comments on social media. Posts on Reddit are indicative of this, as users like PhantomZoneJanitor posted, “It’s here … but now I have to wait until Christmas morning, as I put it on my list to have something cool to open. It’s the adult thing to do.” Others have praised the game’s nostalgic qualities, noting various sounds that harken back to the Metroid of old, and others have hailed it as a worthy addition to the franchise.

A Bounty Hunter lost in the unknown. Challenge the odds and help Samus find a way home in #MetroidPrime4: Beyond, available now on #NintendoSwitch2 and #NintendoSwitch.



Order now: https://t.co/u2QhP3gg6l pic.twitter.com/BdP2YyyHxq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 4, 2025

Nintendo released the game on a special cartridge that can play both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions. This allows cross-generation compatibility, and some players appreciate it, as more than a few people own both systems. Some chatter online has indicated both fondness and disdain for how Metroid Prime 4 feels like a callback to the original trilogy. This has led to some gripes about a lack of innovation from some and praise from others who prefer playing new games that are similar to old ones, though this is very much subjective to each player.

The overall consensus on Metroid Prime 4 is favorable, as millions of players have picked up a copy and dove right in, racking up hours of playtime before others had a chance to get to the store. Nintendo is well known for crafting excellent games, and the company often invests the time and money needed to do so. Still, Metroid Prime 4’s development took longer than any other game in the company’s history, which is notable. Regardless, the game is finally out, and while some can’t believe it, others don’t have time to discuss, as they’re too busy playing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

