Nintendo Game Boy Advance Game From 2005 Returning in 2026

A Game Boy Advance game from 2005 is returning in 2026, 21 years later, and via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5. Those on PS4, Nintendo Switch 2, and all Xbox platforms are set to miss out on the release. However, those on Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to play the game via backward compatibility. When anyone will be able to play the classic Game Boy game from yesteryear, we do not know because a release date has not been provided. There is a release window of early 2026, though.

The Game Boy Advance game in question is a 2005 sci-fi RPG meets shooter from developer WayForward Technologies, now known simply as WayForward. In other words, the game in question is Sigma Star Saga. If you don’t recognize this name, it is probably because the Game Boy Advance game was not that popular, nor that well-received by critics, as evidenced by its 68 on Metacritic. Suffice it to say, it is a little surprising to see it returning.

About the Port

The port is being handled not by WayForward, though they are involved, but by developer Mighty Rabbit Studios. This new release has been classified as an “enhanced” port rather than a remaster. To this end, it is all of the content and gameplay of the original; however, there are some changes for the sake of improvement. For example, there is an “improved map,” additional save points, and “enhanced” dialogue. There are also some gameplay changes, like fewer random encounters, modified hit boxes, adjusted auto-fire, and a rebalanced EXP system. All of this was criticized with the original.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Sigma Star Saga DX, it is half a character-driven sci-fi exploration that takes place from a top-down perspective, and then half a real-time side-scrolling shooter action game. In it, you play as Ian Recker, an elite pilot from Earth who must infiltrate the alien Krill empire and defeat them from within. In this journey, you will visit many planets, meet a memorable cast of NPCs, and equip your ship with a wide range of weapons.

This news follows a Game Boy Advance game from a year earlier, 2005, returning this month with its own re-release. Combine this with Nintendo Switch Online, and there’s been plenty of Game Boy Advance nostalgia lately, and it looks like this trend will continue next year.

