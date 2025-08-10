Free Nintendo Switch Download Is a Must-Play for Game Boy Fans

A new free download on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users is a must-play for Game Boy fans. Many Nintendo fans, especially the nostalgic ones, would argue the Game Boy was the peak of handheld gaming not just on Nintendo, but across all platforms. Of course, there are challengers to this title, including the DS and 3DS, as well as the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, though the Switch consoles are not true handhelds. PlayStation fans may even make a case for the PSP. And of course, what Game Boy machine, specifically, reigns at top is an even more fierece debate. That all said, those with Game Boy nostalgic will want to check out a new free download on the Nintendo eShop.

The new free download is specifically a free demo, and it is for a long-anticipated Nintendo Switch game, which is also now scheduled to come to the Nintendo Switch 2. The release date of the the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game is a little ways out still, not coming until October 31. Before this though, a free demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop until August 21. The game in question is coming to other platforms on October 31 — including PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles — however, this demo is exclusive to the Nintendo eShop. As for the game in question, it is Mina the Hollower from Yacht Club Games, the long awaited follow up to 2014’s Shovel Knight, after years of Shovel Knight expansions and spin-offs. This is obviously a long wait, and it’s been a long wait since even the game’s announcement, which came all the way back in 2022.

It is unclear what part of the game the free Nintendo Switch demo offers up or how much of the game it offers up. Whatever the case, it is an opportunity to play the highly-anticipated indie game early, after years of waiting. And it appears like it will be a must-play for fans of the 8-bit and early 16-bit era, especially those who grew up playing the Game Boy. And considering how high quality Shovel Knights was before this, it is safe to assume Mina the Hollower will be equally efficient at transporting its players back in time to a totally different ear of gaming.

It is currently unclear whether or not this new and free Nintendo eShop demo is only available to download until August 21 or if it is only playable until then. It is presumably the former, but this particular aspect of the release has not been made clear.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general — including everything from the latest Nintendo Switch to the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news — click here.