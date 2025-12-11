Nintendo Switch Online Just Added An Underrated GameCube Classic

Unlike many game subscription services, Nintendo Switch Online doesn’t follow a set schedule for when new games arrive in its library. Instead, Nintendo periodically surprises fans by dropping new classic Nintendo titles for Nintendo Switch Online members to enjoy. And for fans of a certain Mario character, this month’s new GameCube addition is sure to be a winner.

The latest arrival to the Nintendo Classics GameCube library is the 2003 release, Wario World. This spinoff was Wario’s first 3D title, and it is available now as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Like most GameCube releases in the subscription, however, it is limited to the Switch 2. If you happen to have a Switch 2, however, here’s why you just might want to go ahead and download Wario World now that it’s on NSO.

Wario World, A Short But Sweet GameCube Gem, Is Now on Switch 2

On December 11th, Nintendo shadow dropped Wario World as the latest entry in its Switch 2 exclusive library of GameCube games. Though Nintendo outlined a few GameCube games planned for the service when it was announced for Switch 2 earlier this year, this one is a surprise. And it’s one you won’t want to skip, especially if you’re a Wario fan. But before we dig into the details, you can check out the surprisingly cinematic announcement trailer for Wario World on Switch 2 below:

Play video

Wario World is a 3D platformer that first released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2003. In it, players get to step into Wario’s shoes as he works to regain his stolen treasure and reclaim his castle. The game was pretty well liked by critics and fans, but many noted it felt too short compared to other Super Mario platformers on the market.

Like Super Mario, Wario World features relatively linear level gameplay. It has exaggerated combat, showing off Wario’s unique abilities, and it’s got some fun callbacks to prior Wario games. Due to its relatively brief playtime, it’s hard to justify grabbing a pricey retro copy for GameCube. But now, Switch 2 owners with an Expansion Pack subscription for Nintendo Switch Online can revisit it for free with their subscription.

This is the latest addition to the GameCube classics library, which also boasts games like Soul Calibur 2, Luigi’s Mansion, and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. More games are expected to be added to this relatively new library of classics, including Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness and more. But as the Wario World drop proves, Nintendo probably has some surprises up its sleeve, too.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Wario World is available on Switch 2 now through the GameCube Classics library. A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is required to access the titles in this subscription. This subscription costs $49.99 per year, compared to the $19.99 annual price for the basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

