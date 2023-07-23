Classic Nintendo GameCube Game Seemingly Heading to PC

It looks like a pair of classic JRPG titles that released on the Nintendo GameCube nearly twenty years ago could finally be heading to PC for the first time ever. Back in February of this year, Bandai Namco announced Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster, which is a collection of the GameCube games Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins. Upon being revealed, Bandai Namco shared that this bundle would only be coming to Nintendo Switch platforms, which made sense given the franchise's history on GameCube. Based on a new leak, though, it seems like Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 could also be heading to PC as well.

Seen on the Film and Publication Board of South Africa (via Gematsu), a new list of "classified" games were listed. While most of the titles on this list have already been announced, Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster also happened to be rated, but not solely for Nintendo Switch. Instead, this forthcoming remaster was also rated for PC, which is something that Bandai Namco hasn't announced just yet. Assuming that this listing is accurate, it suggests that both Baten Kaitos games will be making their debut on a PC platform for the first time ever.

For now, it's worth stressing that Bandai Namco hasn't announced Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster for PC just yet. That being said, this leak is a fairly legitimate one and carries a good amount of weight with it. Based on what we know at the moment, Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 is planned to release on Switch in a little under two months on September 14. Whether or not this potential PC version could also launch on the same day isn't yet known, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out in the days and weeks ahead when it comes to this situation.

