Nintendo Returning to Gamescom for the First Time in Years

Nintendo is returning to Gamescom for the first time in years, the companies announced this week following the opening of ticket sales for the gaming event. News of Nintendo's commitment to the show should be a promising sign for Nintendo fans looking for news of what the company has planned for the rest of the year since it'll likely have something special to show off if it's planning to present at the German gaming show. Gamescom will take place in August with both in-person and at-home showcases planned, so we'll see then what's brought Nintendo back.

The Gamescom social accounts announced Nintendo's return this week by saying that "Nintendo will be exhibiting" at the event, though it of course did not specify what, exactly, Nintendo would be showcasing. Gamescom will be held from August 23rd to August 27th, though without a full schedule released yet, it's unclear when Nintendo will be presenting.

We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be exhibiting at #gamescom2023! Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ludCq12pwe — gamescom (@gamescom) April 26, 2023

Nintendo's plans to attend Gamescom is notable for a number of reasons. For one, Nintendo said earlier in the year that it was skipping E3 (E3 didn't work out anyway, so that was probably a good call), so aside from the sporadic Nintendo Directs planned throughout the year, this is the biggest planned event so far people can look to for Nintendo news.

With this appearance now confirmed, it's also exciting to be able to think about what Nintendo might have planned for the event given that we really only know about what the company has coming in the first half of the year. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out in May, for example, with Pikmin 4 out in July, so with both of those games set to be released before the show commences in August, we're left wondering what Nintendo has coming that's big enough to warrant a Gamescom appearance after being absent from the show since its last appearance in 2019.

For now, Nintendo is the first major publisher to confirm attendance at Gamescom, but the show's organizers said that they'll have "many more exhibitors" to announce in the coming weeks. Those publishers will likely tease their own plans individually after being confirmed for Gamescom, so look for those teases from your favorite companies leading up to the show in August. A full schedule should be published in the coming months to give a better idea of when you should tune into Gamescom.