Nintendo Fans Should "Immediately" Stop Using This Old Hardware

Nintendo fans should "immediately" stop using some older hardware, or at least that's what a new warning out from Nintendo suggests. The warning has nothing to do with any actual consoles. In other words, the NES, SNES, N64, GameCube, Game Boy, DS, 3DS, Wii, or Wii U in your closet or attic aren't going to kill you. You don't need to worry about this. What you need to worry about though Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (NTR-010)" and the "Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)," both of which pose security issues for those using them.

The warning comes from the official Nintendo Japan website, so it's possible some meaning and vital context is being lost in translation, but it's clear that Nintendo warns against owners of these items from using them, especially continuously.

"Regarding the network devices 'Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (NTR-010)' and 'Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)' released by Nintendo Wi-Fi in 2005 and 2008, please stop using them from the viewpoint of security protection and switch to commercially available network devices," says Nintendo. "These products have been around for more than 10 years since their launch, and we have confirmed that there are the following concerns when they are used continuously.

The statement continues:

"If you continue to use these devices, there is a risk that they may be illegally accessed from the outside, or that the connected terminal may be infected with a computer virus, etc. For customers who are currently using it, please stop using it immediately and switch to commercially available network equipment for security protection. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding and cooperation."

It's unclear why this statement has all of a sudden been issued, as these devices have surely been vulnerable from a security standpoint for a while, but clearly, the issue was recently brought to Nintendo's intention. As always, we'll keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, click here.