Giant LEGO Bowser Heading to San Diego Comic-Con

Nintendo and LEGO are bringing a massive LEGO Bowser to San Diego Comic-Con 2022. No, not the recently revealed LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set, which is scheduled to release on October 1st for $269.99. That would be too small. LEGO and Nintendo are bringing a massive, 14-foot tall LEGO sculpture of Bowser that they refer to as "king-sized Bowser" to SDCC 2022 from July 21st through July 24th at the Nintendo booth at the convention.

More specifically, the "king-sized Bowser" is made from over 663,000 LEGO bricks -- and took 3,290 hours to complete. According to LEGO, the monstrous sculpture is operated with a control panel that can move its arms, head, eyes, eyebrows, and jaw. That's not all, however, as there are also accompanying sound effects and background music. You can check out what the massive LEGO Bowser looks like for yourself below:

A king-sized King of the Koopas is touching down at San Diego Comic-Con! This massive 663,900 LEGO brick build of #LEGOSuperMario The Mighty Bowser will be holding court 7/21-7/24. pic.twitter.com/rn58ByBnRl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 18, 2022

"Bringing The Mighty Bowser to life in this unique representation was the natural choice and very much in line with what we offer in LEGO Super Mario," said Federico Bagher, Head of Global Marketing at the LEGO Group, as part of the press release. "In our theme, we bring together interactivity and brick building. The same can be said of this king-sized version of Bowser, who is as ferocious as he is fun. We're excited to share it with everyone at Comic Con this year."

By contract, the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set is made from a measly 2,807 LEGO bricks. It also stands at just over 12.5-inches tall and does not feature a control panel that moves its arms or anything. On the other hand, it's one that folks will actually be able to buy and display as finding somewhere to house a 14-foot tall LEGO Bowser seems like it might be a difficult task at best.

As noted above, the King-Sized LEGO Super Mario Bowser build will be appearing at San Diego Comic-Con from July 21st through July 24th. Additionally, it is set to appear at some point this year at LEGO World in the Netherlands. The LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set is scheduled to release on October 1st and will retail for $269.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO in general right here.

What do you think about the giant LEGO Bowser that will be at San Diego Comic-Con this week? Are you planning to attend the convention yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things LEGO and gaming!