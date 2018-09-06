Part of Nintendo Headquarters Taken Out by Typhoon Jebi

Nature has gone too far. It’s typhoon season in Japan, and Nintendo’s Kyoto-based headquarters were in the direct line of fire. This morning Kotaku is sharing tweets, images, and reports showing that the giant ‘N’ on the Nintendo building has been damaged by the storm. Take a look:

Yeah, we know, it’s a pretty plain-looking building compared to how you might have imagined Nintendo’s headquarters (we were hoping for something Googlier), but the building is no-less iconic. For Nintendo fans and gaming industry vets, this building is legendary, and that logo is sacred.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re not the only ones freaking out! Gamers from around the world have been reacting to the news in all kinds of hilarious ways:

Rumour has it, the ‘N’ shouted “Wiiiiii” all the way down. — Damien Mason (@Pseudo_Scopic) September 5, 2018

guess theyre going to have to “Switch” it out…. — Mr. J. (@novaseat) September 5, 2018

”Who is this ”Typhoon”?, let’s sue him” — Diermac Ω (@ElDiermacX) September 5, 2018

I wonder if they intendo to fix it? 😂 — Matthew Cantwell🇮🇪 (@TheRealLasercow) September 5, 2018

It is pretty funny, and it helps to laugh, but unfortunately the storms have been wreaking destruction across focused regions in Japan, and there have been at least 11 fatalities. Apparently this is one of the worst typhoons Japan has seen in years, and there could be more to come. The fact that we can report a story like this and laugh about part of a building being destroyed is nice, but the sobering truth is that a lot of people are left picking up their lives today, or wondering how they’ll continue doing business at all.

Keep those in Japan who might be suffering due to these storms in your thoughts, and if you’re so inclined, you can even make a donation to the Japanese Red Cross Society, which has performed relief work in response to natural disasters in Japan in the past. It’s not much, but it’s one of the few practical things we can actually do to help today.

If you guys see any other practical means of helping those in Japan, please let us know in the comments, and we’ll update our article accordingly!