Nintendo Reports Huge Sales Numbers For NES and SNES Classic

Whoever said that nostalgia doesn’t pay off apparently doesn’t know Nintendo.

The company has invested big in plug-and-play systems based on its 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System and 16-bit Super Nintendo Entertainment System (or the NES and SNES, respectively), and it’s paid off big. After taking care of some slight supply issues in the beginning, the company reported some big numbers for both consoles with its financial results, which published this morning.

Based on the details provided, both consoles have sold a combination of over 10 million units worldwide, including their U.S. variations and the Famicom/Super Famicom models released overseas. That’s not too bad at all, considering the short amount of time they’ve been on the market.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa reported the following:

“Combined global sales of the NES Classic Edition and the Super NES Classic Edition have now surpassed 10 million units. The Super NES Classic Edition, released last fall, and the NES Classic Edition, re-released in June of this year, both continue to sell as must-have products, and the fact that they are so affordable suggests that they will be in even greater demand during the holiday season.”

The NES Classic sold quite well upon its release a couple of years ago, but fans were up in arms when the system was suddenly discontinued, so Nintendo could focus more on its SNES Classic. However, due to demand, they decided to bring it back with a much more ample supply. Nowadays, both systems are much easier to find than they used to be; and are likely to be hot commodities with the forthcoming holiday season, considering they’re low in price ($59.99 and $79.99, respectively) and offer hours of nostalgic fun.

And this bares well for Nintendo’s reportedly next planned console, the Nintendo 64 Classic, which has been rumored for the longest time and could be announced as soon as this holiday season, for release in early 2019. Nothing’s been finalized just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as details are revealed. But expect it to arrive sooner rather than later, especially with these sales numbers.

The NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition are available now.

