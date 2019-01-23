Nintendo Indie Highlights Recap: Surprise Releases, and a WarGroove Release Date

This morning, Nintendo premiered its latest episode of Indie Highlights, which takes a look at smaller games set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch. And the showcase didn’t disappoint.

Even though it was just over fifteen minutes long, the video, which you can watch above, covers a number of new and upcoming releases for fans, including a date for the long-awaited Advance Wars-ish tactical game, WarGroove.

Set to release February 1 (next week!), the game was announced a while back; and now fans will be relieved to finally get their hands on it. In it, “players choose their Commander and wield their army’s units in a war between battling factions. Up to four players can strategically sway the battle in their favour as they progress through the campaign, challenge each other in local and online multiplayer modes or design battlefields and stories with the easy-to-use in-game editor and customization tools,” the press release reads.

In addition, the latest SteamWorld game was announced, in the form of SteamWorld Quest which will come out later this year. It’s “a team-based card collecting role-playing game set to an epic story around what it means to be a hero. With billions of potential decks to build, tongue-in-cheek humour, a storybook-inspired art style and memorable characters, the game is a unique addition to the SteamWorld franchise,” according to the press release.

Other games were revealed as well, including Goat Simulator: The GOATY, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong and Unruly Heroes, all of which are available today; and along with that, we have the role-playing adventure CrossCode, as well as the head-banging music/rhythm game Double Kick Heroes, both of which will release sometime this year.

Just how god-like is Double Kick Heroes? Well, flick that lighter and enjoy the debut trailer below!

There weren’t too many major releases with the special, but just enough to keep the good indie vibes flowing. We’ll keep you informed on these releases as they become available!

