Nintendo Announces New Indie World Showcase

Nintendo has officially announced that it will share a new Indie World Showcase tomorrow, December 15th, at 12PM ET/9AM PT. According to the announcement, viewers can expect to be treated to “roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.” What, exactly, might be shown remains to be seen.

If the new Nintendo Indie World Showcase is anything like past events, it will most likely focus on third-party titles from smaller developers. That isn’t to say there couldn’t be any major bits of news to come out of it — there certainly has been in the past — but it does mean that nobody should expect to hear about, say, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or whatever the next mainline Mario video game might be.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1470755463981633540

Barring any major, unexpected announcements, the big question about Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase is whether it will include any further information on Hollow Knight: Silksong. The sequel to the very popular Hollow Knight by developer Team Cherry, Hollow Knight: Silksong does not yet have a confirmed release date and is exactly the sort of title that many players would hope to see included in the Indie World Showcase. 20 minutes is a rather lengthy showcase for Nintendo given that previous streams have sometimes zipped through as many as three announcements in as many minutes, so there’s really the possibility that just about anything could be included.

As noted above, Nintendo’s new Indie World Showcase is set to take place tomorrow, December 15th, at 12PM ET/9AM PT. There is no telling at this point what might be announced or included within it. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo in general right here.

