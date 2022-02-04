Nintendo Teases “Variety of Projects” for Kirby’s 30th Anniversary

It’s been 30 years since Kirby’s Dream Land released on the original Game Boy, and Nintendo is planning to celebrate the occasion. Next month will see the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch, but it seems that plans won’t be stopping there! During the company’s third quarter financial briefing, Nintendo revealed that it’s currently working with HAL Laboratory on other things related to the anniversary. The company did not get into specifics, but it definitely sounds like Kirby fans will have a lot to be happy about in 2022!

“This year also marks Kirby’s 30th anniversary. To celebrate that anniversary, we are planning a variety of projects in collaboration with the Kirby developer HAL Laboratory, aimed at sharing the charm of the Kirby series with many people.”

Last month, Japan’s Nintendo Dream magazine seemed to hint at another Kirby game coming to Nintendo Switch, in addition to Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That announcement will apparently happen in or before the release of Nintendo Dream’s February 21st issue. It’s possible this could be another brand-new Kirby title, but it’s also reasonable to assume that an older Kirby game could come to Switch. For Kirby’s 20th anniversary, Nintendo released Kirby’s Dream Collection, a compilation featuring six previous games, as well as an art book and a music CD. It’s possible that collection could be ported to Nintendo Switch, or that it could receive an update, featuring additional games.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Nintendo celebrates Kirby’s anniversary! Nintendo rolled out the red carpet for Mario’s 35th anniversary in 2020, releasing a plethora of video games and merchandise. Kirby probably won’t get quite the same celebration, but it sounds like big things are in store. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land dropping on March 25th, fans won’t have to wait much longer to start celebrating!

How would you like to see Kirby's anniversary celebrated this year? Are you looking forward to Kirby and the Forgotten Land?