Nintendo Minute Debuts Final Episode And Fans Pay Tribute

Nintendo Minute aired its final episode this week and fans are looking back. The show went up on social media for over 400 episodes. That’s 8 years’ worth of memories with the hosts Kit & Krysta. People logged their experiences with all kinds of Nintendo short-form shows dating back to the Wii era. A lot has changed in the time since those releases, but the company has brought a lot of personal touch with this series. People want to see their favorite games get played outside of big trailer reveals and E3 events. Luckily, there was always something like this in place to help provide that. Nintendo has not announced anything replacing it at the moment. Both Kit & Krysta have encouraged fans to keep an eye on Nintendo.com for other output. But, for now, the viewers are just happy to celebrate their run and look back on some fun times. Check out the last Nintendo Minute down below:

“After 8 years and over 400 episodes, #NintendoMinute is coming to an end with this final episode from Kit & Krysta,” Nintendo said. “Our deepest thanks to everyone who watched over the years.”

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1471982106309971971?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Kit & Krysta wrote to the fans, “Nintendo Minute is never a minute! We have some news this week and that is this is the final episode of Nintendo Minute. Words cannot express how amazing this experience has been for us and it was all possible because of all of you. Thank you so much for everything. We are so grateful for your support. We hope you enjoyed watching Nintendo Minute!”

Sad moment

https://twitter.com/Gunn_Tweeting/status/1472257495842316302?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Good question

https://twitter.com/SleepyBakes/status/1472251530703212544?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What a throwback

https://twitter.com/TheScreenDude4K/status/1472235333119057921?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

All good things must come to an end

https://twitter.com/gamingwtbros/status/1472185368552349698?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Such a shame

https://twitter.com/Nanokuchi/status/1472185578036862980?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Oh no

https://twitter.com/ShaDolphin/status/1472214932196405249?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Such a fun run

https://twitter.com/SSB_ESP/status/1472175687121313792?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Thank you!