Nintendo Is Seemingly Already Working on a New Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch Lite just last month to give people the first new version of the console since the Switch’s original launch, and it appears that the company is already working on another model. Some documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission indicated that an updated Nintendo Switch Lite model is apparently in the works, though the details of how this version of the console will differ from the one released in September have not yet been revealed.

The documents filed with the FCC were spotted by Digital Trends who noted the interesting identification number for whatever it is Nintendo has planned. This new filing has an identification number of “BKEHDH002” while the earlier model of the Nintendo Switch Lite was classified as “BKEHDH001.” This indicates that the new product will be a second version of the Switch Lite, but again, Nintendo hasn’t revealed those details yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this is indeed a new version of the Nintendo Switch Lite as the filing suggests, perhaps it’s one that’ll address the Joy-Con drift concerns players have raised once again just as they did with the original Switch. Those who own a Switch have previously expressed frustrations with the issue that caused the Joy-Con analog sticks to register extra inputs, sometimes when they weren’t even being touched. It’s a noticeable issue in any game where you need to have complete control over your characters’ movements like in a first-person shooter or a platformer and is just a frustrating issue over all.

That issue has apparently affected the Nintendo Switch Lite as well. A class action lawsuit was filed previously against Nintendo over the issue, and the terms of that lawsuit have now been expanded to include the Switch Lite, according to Digital Trends.

Nintendo first announced the Switch Lite back in July and said it would be released on September 20th for $199.99, a cheaper price point compared to the original Switch. As its name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the Nintendo Switch with a few features absent to account for the size and the lower price. The Joy-Cons can’t detach, and the console can only be played in handheld mode with no way to dock it. This means that it’s not as attractive an option for party games, but if you rarely found yourself docking the console, the Switch Lite might be worth a look.

It might be a while until Nintendo announces its plans for whatever this product is, but expect to hear more details from the company eventually to say whether this is indeed the Switch Lite 2.0 or not.