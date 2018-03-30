Nintendo ‘Nindie’ Video Showcase Announced for Next Week

This morning Nintendo announced a brand new event to highlight its upcoming indie — or as they like to call them, Nindie — games. The Nindies showcase will be broadcast on March 20 at noon ET. Check it out:

Tune in 3/20 at 9am PT for a #Nindies Showcase highlighting the hottest upcoming indie games for #NintendoSwitch! Watch it live here: https://t.co/qcN9Tqh7LZ pic.twitter.com/nbbW5w49uQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2018

There are still a ton of highly anticipated indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch that we’ve been waiting to see. Some of those games were first teased or revealed a year ago when the Switch launched. In fact, it might sound strange, but even in a season swamped with AAA games releasing in tight intervals, some of these Nindies are the games we’re looking forward to most this year. Here are a few that you might have forgotten about:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hollow Knight is already available on Steam, and it’s one of the most charming, creepy, and beautiful”Metroidvanias” we’ve ever played. The team has been hard at work, for a long time, optimizing the game for the Nintendo Switch. I think it’s pretty safe to assume that we’ll finally get a release date on Tuesday.

Wargroove is the Advance Wars spiritual successor we’ve been waiting ten years for. It features adorable pixel art, an original story line, old-school, grid-based tactical gameplay, and even a map and scenario editor that players can dig into to make up their own battles. The replay value for this game is going to be insane.

Pocket Rumble was supposed to launch last March, and we’re still waiting for it. We know the team ran into some issues ironing out performance and online / networking stuff, and even with our layman’s (lack of) programming knowledge we know that issues such as these can really slow down a small team. We’re willing to wait. This is a gorgeous little NeoGeo inspired fighter, and we’re still as eager as we were last year to download and play it.

