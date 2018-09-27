Nintendo Has No Comment On Bowsette

Over the past few days, Bowsette — a fan creation that puts together Bowser and Princess Peach into one evil entity — has taken over the Internet. We’ve seen everything from cosplay to porn searches to fantasy art designs to other spin-offs, like Boosette and Chain-Chompette, amongst others.

But does this mean Nintendo has anything to say about this creation catching fire? Well, not exactly.

A Japanese website named J-Cast News recently reached out to Nintendo of Japan to see if they had anything to say about the character, or if they were considering her for being put into a game for the future. Sadly, this is the only response that they gave:

“Concerning the drawings and other things uploaded to the Internet, we have no comment.”

Over the years, Nintendo has taken a firm stance against protecting its characters and licenses, from shutting down unofficial mods and game creations by fans to fighting against emulator sites to, most recently, shutting down an unofficial Mario Kart tourist attraction in Japan. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that it doesn’t have anything official to say when it comes to a fan creation that’s catching fire across the Internet.

Now, that’s not to say it’s not considering something for the future. After all, we saw “evil” versions of Mario and Luigi come around with Wario and Waluigi, and they have since become staples in games like Mario Tennis and other releases. But for now, it doesn’t look like it has anything else to say.

