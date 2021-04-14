Nintendo Hits NSFW Bowser Art Depicting His Private Parts With Copyright Takedown

✖

Nintendo fans maintain a steady stream of fanart without fail, but one creation depicting Bowser’s penis unsurprisingly caught the attention of the gaming company and was hit with a copyright takedown. The 3D model creator AkkoArcade was responsible for creating the artwork in question and shared a screenshot from an email detailing the copyright claim levied against a “Bowser Standalone Prop” asset the user had shared on their Patreon page.

The model maker shared the email and a screenshot of the Bowser prop on Twitter to show what the creation looked like and what Nintendo had done about it. Needless to say, the image in question is NSFW as is most of the user’s Twitter feed outside of that sole tweet, so you can check out the tweets there at your own discretion.

The email from Patreon’s Trust & Safety team that was centered around the Bowser prop said that some copyright claims were received by Nintendo regarding the artwork.

“We recently received a copyright claim for works you are making available on Patreon,” the email read. “Specifically, the claim comes from Nintendo of America Inc., who owns the copyrights to the content being utilized in your posts on Patreon.”

Some joked that AkkoArcade went wrong by naming the prop specifically after Bowser. The user said on Twitter they assumed the copyright claim may have been the result of some automated searches for keywords pertaining to Nintendo. They also theorized that the claim might not have come from Nintendo anyway and that it was just someone who was pretending to be Nintendo, but the creation got a copyright claim levied against it either way.

Assuming it was Nintendo who issued the copyright claim, that outcome wouldn’t be difficult to believe. Nintendo has famously been more litigious when it comes to fan-made interpretations of its characters and properties in the past, so something like this that’s explicitly named after Bowser would be an easy target. Other examples of works that received Nintendo’s attention include a takedown of an NSFW game centered around Princess Peach. Less scandalous works that got taken down include a battle royale game featuring none other than Mario himself.