Nintendo Offering Radical Metroid: Samus Returns Shirts

Our review of the Nintendo 3DS game Metroid: Samus Returns just went live, and, in a nutshell, it’s a game that brings the 2D series back to form – and with some incredible gameplay to boot. But if you’re looking to celebrate the game’s release outside of a physical copy and those cool, hard-to-find Amiibo figurines, Nintendo has just the thing that’ll suit you.

The company has begun offering a pair of limited edition shirts in its Nintendo store, going for $24.99 apiece, plus shipping. There are two different types of shirts available, both short sleeve and featuring some kind of Samus design on them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is the typical logo black t-shirt that features a picture of Samus Aran right above the Metroid: Samus Returns logo, ensnared in a circular design that looks like a targeting reticule. It’s a black premium tee with a silver metallic print. It’s a high-quality, extremely comfortable (50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon blend) shirt, featuring the official Nintendo logo on the tag and the back, so you know it’s the real deal.

Also being offered is a green premium tee with black metallic print, featuring a larger picture of Samus with the game logo right beneath it, along with the Nintendo tag and logo on the back. It too is made from quality materials, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth here.

Again, both shirts are $24.99 apiece, and come in a variety of sizes, no matter what kind of Metroid fan you are. A shipping timetable isn’t available on the site, but we’d assume you’ll likely get it pretty quick, since it’s from Nintendo and not necessarily some fan site. So they’re probably ready to go.

The store also has a few other items up for sale, including Samus Aran and Zero Mission Samus Amiibos available, along with the previously released 3DS game Metroid Prime: Federation Force, in case you feel like going with something that has a first-person shooter set-up. We prefer Samus Returns, though, just because it’s so damn good. Long live Samus!

Metroid: Samus Returns is available now for Nintendo 3DS. Make sure you get it!

——-

