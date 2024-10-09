Nintendo Switch 2 Conspiracy Theory Has Fans Believing Reveal Could Happen Tomorrow

The Nintendo Switch 2 could be announced as soon as tomorrow, October 10th, if a wild new conspiracy theory turns out to be accurate. For months, Nintendo fans have continued to wonder when the famed Japanese publisher would finally reveal its successor to the Switch. To this point, Nintendo has said virtually nothing at all on the subject other than broadly confirming that it is working on a new console that will be similar in nature to the Switch. Now, one eagle-eyed user on Reddit has pointed out some interesting discoveries that could point to an impending announcement.

In an extensive post on the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit, user BumblerInteractive69 asserted that one of the mods of the subreddit could secretly be someone who actually works for Nintendo. This mod, who goes by the name MacksNotCool, recently shared a new meme on the site that essentially claimed Nintendo is dropping hints on X/Twitter about when the Switch 2 will be revealed. In doing so, it attached screenshots of said posts from X, one of which BumblerInteractive69 noticed contained a link to “view post engagements”. This option only appears on X if one has access to the account that actually shared the post, which suggests the only reason MacksNotCool would be able to see this is if they’re a social manager for Nintendo.

“You can only ‘View post engagements’ if you are logged into the account the post is from. But this post is from Nintendo of America,” BumblerInteractive69 wrote. “And, before you ask, I checked. This isn’t from an official Nintendo website. They did not screenshot this. In-fact a reverse image search does not bring back the image. It’s ‘Mack’ (if that even is ‘his’ real name)’s completely original screenshot that shows ‘him’ logged in to Nintendo’s X.”

To further verify this assertion, BumblerInteractive69 also noted that MacksNotCool has additional subreddits created for “Nintendo Shift”, “Nintendo Switch 3”, and “Nintendo Alarmo” on Reddit already. There is no real reason for these subreddits to already be registered, unless Nintendo itself wants to squat on them in advance for one reason or another. “Nintendo Shift” is also a particularly strange subreddit to have claimed given that there is no such product with this name just yet.

When it comes to the potential reveal of the Switch 2, the reason it’s believed an announcement could happen tomorrow, October 10th, is because some of Nintendo’s most recent posts on X have started with “10/10 landing” and “Wake up!”. Some users of the subreddit believe that if MacksNotCool is really an account run by someone at Nintendo, it could be drawing attention to this as a way of teasing the Switch 2’s reveal without doing so on Nintendo’s official channels.

So just how feasible is everything that’s being outlined here? Well, it’s definitely strange. There are some big questions to be had with some of what has been highlighted with this MacksNotCool account on Reddit. Still, there are some posts and comments stemming from this user account since its creation in 2021 that a representative from Nintendo almost certainly wouldn’t say. For that reason, in particular, it’s safe to assume that MacksNotCool is just some regular person and isn’t in any way associated with Nintendo.

In all likelihood, this is just another crazy Nintendo Switch 2 theory from Reddit that is again trying to pinpoint when the console will be shown off. Switch 2 rumors and theories have been a dime a dozen for well over a year at this point and this just happens to be the latest one that is gaining traction. Still, it’s fun to believe that tomorrow could finally bring about some news on the Switch 2 even if the more likely scenario will just result in fans being left waiting once again.