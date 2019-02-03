Nintendo Opening Official Store In Japan

Considering how popular Nintendo has been in Japan over the years, we’re a bit shocked that they don’t have a retail location to call their own over there. After all, the New York store has been popular for years between special events and exclusive releases.

But, at long last, the Land of the Rising Sun is about to get a location to call its own. The company confirmed today that it will open its first official retail store later this year, which will be referred to as Nintendo Tokyo. It’ll be run by the company, and will hopefully have the same amount of exclusives as the New York location. And perhaps even more.

While speaking about the store to GamesIndustry International, the company noted, “We are hoping it will be a new point of contact between consumers and Nintendo that a wide range of people, regardless of age, gender, or experience with games can enjoy.

“In addition to selling products such as video game systems, software and character-based merchandise, we plan to host events and offer opportunities to play games, and are preparing to make this shop a new base for communicating Nintendo information in Japan.”

For those of you that haven’t visited the New York location (which you can get a glimpse of above), you are in for a treat. Not only are there a number of Nintendo goods that you can purchase from a variety of franchises, but there are also playable games galore, as well as a showcase of Nintendo goodies. They even have a Game Boy system that was decimated by a fire and is somehow still working, if you can believe that.

Plus the events are a lot of fun, including this past year’s reveal of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in which fans lost their minds upon official announcement. Not to mention special editions of games being put on sale, unable to be found anywhere else.

Indeed, Tokyo is in for a treat once it gets an official Nintendo location. Oh, and feel free to fly us down for the opening, guys. We’re more than happy to dress up as Smash Bros. characters for the occasion.

